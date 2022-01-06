PoliticsTop

Georgian PM congratulates Armenians on Christmas, commends “good-neighborly relations”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has congratulated the Armenians on Christmas.

“I wish a Happy Feast of the Glorious Nativity and Epiphany of Christ to our Armenian compatriots and the friendly Armenian people,” Gharibashvili said in a message.

“This centuries-old history, grounded in brotherhood and mutual respect, is defined by the good-neighborly and friendly relations between our nations that, I am convinced, will carry on into the future,” the Prime Minister noted.

He wished peace, health, joy, and success to all.

