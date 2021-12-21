Hate speech has nothing to do with freedom of speech – Armenian Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has published a video on the negative consequences of hate speech, emphasizing that it has nothing to do with the freedom of speech.



This anti-hate speech awareness video was produced as part of the EU-funded Partnership for Good Governance II project “Promoting access to justice for victims of discrimination, hate crimes and hate speech through out-of-state compensation mechanisms in the Eastern Partnership countries” and implemented by the Council of Europe.



The message of the video is that we should all live together as a united and democratic society, respecting the dignity and rights of everyone.