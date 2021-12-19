Happy to have repatriated 10 Armenian servicemen: Tovio Klaar

Happy to have been able to repatriate 10 Armenian servicemen, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Tovio Klaar said in a Twitter post.

Ten Armenian POWs were repatriated with the mediation of the President of EU Council Charles Michel.

Tovio Klaar called it “an important gesture by Azerbaijan in the process of addressing humanitarian issues ”

“The European Union will continue to work with both countries to build on the successful meetings of the President of the EU Council with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

EU Council President Charles Michel hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.