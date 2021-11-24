Armenia’s former Interior Minister Vano Siradeghyan to be laid to rest on December 4

A requiem service for Armenian statesman, former Interior Minister Vano Siradeghyan will be held on December 3 at the Opera and Ballet Theatre after Alexander Spendiaryan.

The decision was made during the sitting of the government commission set up to organize his funeral.

Vano Siradeghyan will be laid to rest in his native village of Koti on December 4, at 12:00.

The funeral procession will head for Koti at 8 am.

Writer, publicist and politician Vano Siradeghyan died aged 75 on October 17.

Born on November 13, 1946 in the village of Koti, he held several high-ranked positions in the 1990s. Between 1992 and 1996 he was the Minister of Internal Affairs and Mayor of Yerevan from 1996 to 1998.

After President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s resignation in February 1998, criminal charges were filed against him. Siradeghyan disappeared in April 2000, and had been wanted by Interpol since.