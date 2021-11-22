Armenian Ombudsman briefs Rep. Schiff on Azerbaijani attacks, human rights violations

During a discussion with US Congressman Adam Schiff, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan presented facts of armed attacks of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the vicinity of Armenian villages, the unlawful blocking of roads accompanied by gross violation of human rights.

The discussion was organized by The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA Western Region) and was attended by Nora Hovsepian, Chair of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA-WR), Acting Executive Director Verginie Touloumian and Government Affairs Coordinator Ruben Karapetyan.

The Armenian Ombudsman briefed the US Congressman on the November 16, 2021 Azerbaijani invasion of Armenia’s sovereign territory in Syunik, which was accompanied by attacks by Azerbaijani forces in the immediate vicinity of civilian settlements, endangering the right to life and health of civilians. The Defender also presented the human rights violations by Azerbaijani military in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces are illegally stationed on the roads between the cities and villages of the Republic of Armenia, which endanger people’s lives and health, disrupt the normal life of the people,” Tatoyan said.

He also referred to the need for immediate return of the Armenian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan (including those captured on November 16) and the artificial and unlawful trials of Armenian POWs in Baku, attaching importance to the response of international structures.

The Armenian Human Rights Defender thanked Congressman Schiff for his active work in the field of human rights protection.



Arman Tatoyan stressed that the Armenophobia sponsored by the Azerbaijani authorities is a targeted policy of keeping the two peoples in enmity living in different countries of the world,, which endangers the stability of those countries and the human rights system.