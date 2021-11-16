Azerbaijan keeps 41 sq. km of Armenian sovereign territory under occupation – MP

Azerbaijan continues the policy of provocative and aggressive actions on Armenia’s border, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Eduard Aghajanyan said at the Parliament today.

“As the Security Council of Armenia has announced, on November 14 in one of the sections of the eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani forces, supported by armored vehicles, intruded into the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Most troops and armored vehicles retreated as a result of negotiations, but the Armenian side had loss in positions,” the MP said.

He added that as a result of the incident the Azerbaijani side reinforced the presence established after the intrusion of May 12, 2021.

“Since May 12, the Azerbaijani forces have been keeping about 41 square kilometers of Armenian sovereign territory under occupation,” Aghajanyan stated.

“The Azerbaijani authorities continue to make aggressive statements about Armenia, actually creating new territorial and security threats to the Republic of Armenia. The ceasefire violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border take place on daily basis, and this situation poses a direct threat to Armenia – a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO),” he added.

Eduard Aghajanyan noted that after the intrusion of May 12 Armenia had appealed to the CSTO to send a mission to monitor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Unfortunately, he said, the mission is yet to be carried out.

“Taking into account that Armenia is a CSTO member country, I call on the Armenian government to come up with the initiative of deploying CSTO monitoring mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in accordance with the procedure of CSTO in response to crisis situations,” the MP said.