US Senators file amendments to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable

US Senators have introduced a number of amendments to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable.

Senator Bob Menendez has introduced amendment demanding the Department of State and the Department of Defense report on Turkey’s export of killer drones – in response to Azerbaijan’s 2020 deployment of Bayraktar UAVs against Artsakh.

Senator Menendez has also introduces amendment to revoke US President’s authority to waive Section 907 restrictions on US aid to Azerbaijan.

Senator Alex Padilla has introduces amendment on Azerbaijan war crimes against Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s use of prohibited munitions, use of foreign mercenaries and use of Turkish UAVs containing US parts.

In September the US House of Representatives adopted a number of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act. Rep.