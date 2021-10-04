Armenian historical and cultural exhibits to be on display at Expo Dubai 2020

Historical and cultural exhibits, archeological materials – ancient statues, ornaments, cuneiform inscriptions, ancient manuscripts and books such as Urbatagirk – the first Armenian book, the Narek created in the 12th century, Anania Shirakatsi’s 13th century work on arithmetic will be on display in the Armenian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 during the coming six months, the Armenian Ministry of Economy informs.



The exhibits are arranged according to their historical and chronological significance.

The visitors will also have the opportunity to see the evolution of each of the exhibits representing Armenian culture and history through AR (Augmented Reality) technology.

The Armenian pavilion was opened at the Expo Dubai 2020 exhibition last week in the United Arab Emirates, the Armenian Ministry of Economy reports.

The Armenian delegation led by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan was the first to visit the pavilion.