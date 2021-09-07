All preconditions exist for the conflict settlement to enter a more active stage, Artsakh FM says

The United States, Russia and France have the general understanding that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should resume their activity, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

“They have never ceased their activity, but have not been very active due to well-known reasons,” Babayan said, noting that all preconditions exists for the settlement process to enter a more active stage.

The comments come after the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev. FM David Babayan was present at the meeting.

Various issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict including the possibility of the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region were discussed during the meeting.

Babayan attached importance to the visit, but found it hard to mention any timeframe.

“The process is going, let’s see when it takes place,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He said the self-determination of the people of Artsakh remains a priority and the Armenian side will keep the issue high on the agenda.