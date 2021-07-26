Acting PM visits renovated St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, visited St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center, got acquainted with the renovation and technical re-equipment works, which started in 2019.

During the tour, the director of St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center Arman Hovakimyan presented the work done. In particular, by the relevant decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the neurosurgery operating room of the medical center was equipped with a neurosurgical 3D navigator, a surgical microscope, endoscopic equipment, an operating table meeting modern standards, and a lighting system. Diagnostic devices – computer tomography scanner, Magnetic resonance imaging machine, ultrasound equipment – were also purchased.

By the order of the Minister of Health of April 2, 2020, the medical center has been re-profiled to treat Covid-19 patients. About 17,000 patients received medical care at the center, 70% of whom were in critical condition.

One of the operating rooms of the medical center has been re-profiled as a maternity ward, equipped with Doppler equipment, intensive care unit and resuscitation center.

As a result of the implemented construction works, a new resuscitation department with 40 beds was put into operation, as a result of which the medical center now has the largest bed fund providing resuscitation services in the country. Nine operating rooms were renovated and equipped. The diagnostic department is equipped with fully digital remote-controlled radiographic fluoroscopic equipment, stationary digital X-ray systems.