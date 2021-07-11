Alen Margaryan posthumously named Hero of Artsakh

According to a decree signed by Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, Alen Levon Margaryan was posthumously awarded the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh” for his exceptional services to the Republic of Artsakh in defending and ensuring the security of the Homeland, as well as for the courage shown during the Third Artsakh War.

The President handed the Golden Eagle medal to Alen’s relatives.



The promising young man subordinated the opportunity to study at Boston University to the sacred cause of defending the Homeland.

“And his heroic deeds on the battlefield and his conscious decision to keep his homeland at the cost of his life can only be considered an exceptional manifestation of patriotism,” President Harutyunyan said.



“My homage to the bright memory of all our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The message left to us by Allen and his martyred friends is to do the maximum to strengthen our Homeland,” the President added.