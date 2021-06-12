Pashinyan congratulates Putin and Mishustin on Russia Day

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. The congratulatory message reads, in part:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you and the brotherly people of Russia on your country’s national holiday – Russia Day.

In Russia’s modern history, June 12 marks your country’s fundamental political and socio-economic achievements and its continuously strengthened standing and role in the international arena.

The strong ties of allied partnership between Armenia and Russia are being consistently developed as underpinned by the reciprocated strive for building multifaceted interaction on the basis of our two peoples’ centuries-old friendship.

I am convinced that the Armenian-Russian interstate relations will continue to develop along the lines of allied partnership in the best interest of our two nations and for the sake of regional stability and security.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

On this festive day, I wish you good health and further success in your responsible position, as well as wellbeing and prosperity – to the people of Russia.”

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also congratulated Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The message reads:

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

I warmly congratulate you and the Russian people on your country’s state holiday – Russia Day.

This holiday marks systemic political and socio-economic transformations in the centuries-old history of Russia’s statehood, as well as consistent efforts aimed at strengthening Russia’s role in the international arena.

Underpinned by the two nations’ centuries-old friendship and fraternal ties, the Armenian-Russian alliance is invariably manifested both at the bilateral level and as part of international, regional and integration associations.

I am convinced that the joint efforts will henceforth be focused on expanding the entire range of interstate relations to promote the development of our countries and ensure regional stability and security.

Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

On this festive day, I wish you good health, much happiness, every success in your state activities, as well as peace and prosperity – to the people of Russia,” Nikol Pashinyan’s message reads.