Joaquín Caparrós says Mkhitaryan is an important payer and will join the team for official matches in September

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a very important player and will joint the team for the official matches in September, Armenia head coach Joaquín Caparrós said at a pre-match press conference in Croatia, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

“We are going to play two friendly matches, during which I want to test new players, and the upcoming matches are the best opportunity for that. I have mentioned many times that Mkhitaryan is a great football player. He is very important for our team, I hope that Henrikh will join and help us during the official matches in September. We are facing a pleasant but at the same time a very difficult challenge, and we are approaching it with great enthusiasm,” the head coach said.

Caparrós stressed no one has ever been able to influence him in the selection of the staff over the 40 years of coaching experience. “The day it happens, I will go home and will stop coaching,” he said.