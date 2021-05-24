Joaquín Caparrós names Armenia squad: Mkhitaryan missing

The head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquín Caparrós has published the list of players invited to the Armenian national team.

CSKA goalkeeper Arman Nersesyan, Ararat-Armenia defenders Albert Khachumyan, David Terteryan, Alashkert midfielder David Davidyan and Urartu striker Karen Melkonyan have been called up to the Armenian national team for the first time.

“The next two matches are very important. We will compete against teams that are preparing for the European Championship. When the national team plays, there are no friendly matches. All games are important because we represent the nation, the country,” Caparros told the official website of the Football Federation of Armenia.

A number of first-team players are missing from the list this time. We value their role very much, but this time we decided to give them a chance to rest, to see some young people at work. I think there can be no better opportunity for them. We have invited the players who have performed well in the domestic league, we want to test their abilities in the games against strong teams like Croatia and Sweden,” the head coach said.

The full list of players invited to the Armenian national team:

Goalkeepers:

David Yurchenko – Alashkert

Grigor Meliksetyan – Ararat

Arman Nersesyan – CSKA

Defenders:

Kamo Hovhannisyan – Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Varazdat Haroyan – Astana (Kazakhstan)

André Calisir – Apollo Smyrnis (Greece)

Taron Voskanyan – Alashkert

Hakob Hakobyan – Urartu

Albert Khachumyan – Ararat-Armenia

David Terteryan – Ararat-Armenia

Midfielders:

Gevorg Ghazaryan – Lamia (Greece)

Tigran Barseghyan – Astana (Kazakhstan)

Vahan Bichakhchyan – Žilina (Slovakia)

Khoren Bayramyan – Rostov (Russia)

Eduard Spertsyan – Krasnodar (Russia)

Artak Grigoryan – Alashkert

Karen Muradyan – Ararat

Angulo Vbeymar – Ararat-Armenia

Jirayr Shaghoyan – CSKA

David Davidyan – Alashkert

Forwards:

Sargis Adamyan – Hoffenheim (Germany)

Arthur Miranyan – Urartu

Karen Melkonyan – Urartu

AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is missing from the squad.

The Armenian national team will hold two friendlies in June. The Croatia-Armenia match will take place on June 1 at 20:00 Yerevan time at Velika Gorica City Stadium, and the Sweden-Armenia friendly will take place on June 5 at 22:45 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.