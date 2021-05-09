PoliticsTop

Robert Kocharyan forms alliance with ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Reviving Armenia Party

Armenia’s Second President Robert Kocharyan, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Ishkhan Saghatelyan and President of the Reviving Armenia Party signed a memorandum on forming an alliance for teh forthcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Kocharyan said “professionalism, experience, diligence, discipline and love for the country” will be the guarantee for their success.

He promised that the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs every year will be a priority, everything will be done for the development of small and medium businesses. He pledged a science-based economy and developed agriculture, and noted that sdrastic improvement of the quality of life of all citizens will become a priority.

The signing ceremony was followed by a rally at the Freedom Square.

