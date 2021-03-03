Charges brought against opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan

Charges have been brought against Vazgen Manukyan, the joint candidate for Prime Minister of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, under Article 301 of the RA Criminal Code (public calls aimed at seizing power, violating territorial integrity or forcibly overthrowing the constitutional order), Rima Yeganyan, head of the information and public relations department of the RA Investigative Committee, told Armenpress.

“During rallies in Freedom Square on February 12 and 20, 2021 Vazgen Manukyan made public calls for seizure of power and forcible change of the constitutional system. In this connection, a decision was made to indict Manukyan under article 301 of Armenia’s Criminal Code,” she said.

In accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code, Vazgen Manukyan has been notified about the need to appear before the body conducting the interrogation on March 4.