Guardian angel of the Lithuanian MFA covered with Armenian flag as EU Agreement comes into force

The Guardian angel of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was covered with Armenian flag today, as the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into force.

“CEPA can bring Armenia higher standards of democracy and rule of law, greener environment and more business opportunities,” Lithuania’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arnoldas Pranckevičius said in a congratulatory address.

“It is a cause for celebration for Lithuania. Because we are stronger together,” he noted.