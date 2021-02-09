Armenian-made strike drones undergo trials, High-Tech Minister says

The Armenian-made unmanned aerial vehicles undergo tests and mass production will be launched after military trials are completed, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan told a press conference today.

He added that the reconnaissance UAVs, which are not inferior to similar ones in terms of parameters, can already be produced in Armenia. Arshakyan added that those were widely used during the Artsakh War.

The Minister said military production is a priority for the government. According to him, the production of artillery and grenade launchers is expected to expand this year to fully cover the demand in Armenia.

As for the radar technologies used in the field of air defense, the Minister said: “We will uphold the financing in these directions – radar systems, communication systems, optical and video surveillance, optical laser systems. We also have developed quite serious solutions in terms of optical surveillance systems. The capacity will be expanded in the near future, greater opportunities will be created both in terms of our Armed Forces’ achievements and in terms of exports.”