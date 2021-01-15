Russia will welcome any humanitarian initiative coming from Armenia and Azerbaijan – Zakharova

Russia will welcome any initiatives of humanitarian nature coming from Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“We would in every possible way welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between the Azerbaijani and Armenian intellectuals, as well as the holding of joint humanitarian events by the two countries,” Zakharova said.

She added that Russia believes such initiatives contribute to the formation of an atmosphere of reconciliation, trust, mutual understanding, benefit both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples and in principle, the entire region of the South Caucasus, and therefore the Russian Federation.

“The Russian side will certainly support such humanitarian actions if Baku and Yerevan demonstrate a sincere desire to move in this direction,” she said.