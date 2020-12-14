Status of Artsakh a priority for the Armenian side: Foreign Minister tells Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan received today representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), Alexei Sinegubov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzey Kasprzyk.

The meeting focused on the developments following the establishment of ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the restoration and protection of the rights of the Artsakh Armenians.

In this context, the Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed the principled position of the Armenian parties that the rights and interests of the Artsakh Armenians should be addressed first of all within the framework of the peace process under the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

As a priority of the Armenian side, Ara Ayvazyan emphasized the determination of the status of Artsakh on the basis of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, the de-occupation of the territories occupied by Azerbaijan, the provision of conditions for safe return of the Artsakh Armenians to their homes.

The minister also drew the attention of the Co-Chairs on the Azerbaijani violation of its own commitments assumed by the November 9 trilateral statement. The Armenian FM said the obvious demonstration of this was the provocative actions by Azerbaijan in the line of contact yesterday which were carried out during the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region.

Referring to the hate speech by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan at various levels, the Minister stressed that it once again proves Azerbaijan’s inability to engage constructively in the peace process, to renounce the policy of using force as a threat of force.

During the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs touched upon the issues of resumption of the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.