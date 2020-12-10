Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden under federal investigation for tax case

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden revealed Wednesday that he is under investigation for his “tax affairs” by the top federal prosecutor in Delaware, CNBC reports.

The probe was disclosed five days before Joe Biden, a former senator from Delaware, is expected to be formally selected as the next president by the Electoral College.

Hunter Biden said in a statement, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said.

Hunter Biden, whose late brother Beau Biden was Delaware’s attorney general before he died, did not reveal any other details of the probe.