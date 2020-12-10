Brexit: ‘Strong possibility’ of no trade deal with EU – Johnson

Boris Johnson says there is a “strong possibility” the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU, the BBC reports.

The prime minister said “now is the time” for businesses and the public to prepare for that outcome, although negotiators would continue talks.

He added that negotiations were “not yet there at all”.

It comes after his meeting on Wednesday with the president of the EU Commission failed to reach a breakthrough.

Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas including competition rules and fishing rights.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said British negotiators were going to “go the extra mile,” and he was prepared to travel to Paris or Berlin for talks.