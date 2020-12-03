France’s ex-President Giscard d’Estaing dies aged 94

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, France’s president from 1974 to 1981, has died at the age of 94, the BBC reports.

He died of complications from coronavirus, surrounded by his family at his estate in central France.

A centre-right, pro-Europe politician, Giscard d’Estaing also liberalised laws on divorce, abortion and contraception during his seven years in power.

President Emmanuel Macron said his presidency had transformed France and his direction still guided its way.

“A servant of the state, a politician of progress and freedom, his death has plunged the French nation into mourning,” he said in a statement.

The late president’s family said his funeral would take place amid “strict intimacy”.