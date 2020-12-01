TopWorld

Pompeo says Turkey ‘undermines’ NATO cohesion

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Turkey for opposing the principles and operation of NATO and undermining its cohesion during a Foreign Ministers’ teleconference on Tuesday, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported, citing diplomatic sources.

In the teleconference, Pompeo spoke of Ankara’s “provocative” activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the Turkish acquisition of the S-400 missile system was a “gift to Russia” from a NATO ally, the sources said.

He also said that the military “deconfliction mechanism” agreed between Athens and Ankara in October is not working because of Turkey.
 

