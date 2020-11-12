Residents of Hadrut hand over letters to Embassies of Russia, France and US

Residents of Artsakh’s Hadrut region have handed over letters to the Ambassadorս of France, US and Russia, the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

In the letters the residents require to ensure de-occupation of Hadrut, noting that the region has been and should remain Armenian.

The protesters expect the Minsk Group co-chairing countries to address the issue and expect that the signed document will be edited.

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote met the protesters personally to accept the letter.

The Ambassador noted there are many questions concerning the statement on Nagorno Karabakh signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Our priority is to support people affected by this conflict,” Amb. Lacote said, adding that President Macron is planning to meet with NGOs involved in Armenia to discuss the ways France can hep those affected by the crisis.

He also recalled the President’s statement saying that the interests of Armenians must be taken into account.

Jonathan Lacote added that France is looking into the agreements reached. He noted that the positive side of it is that military actions have been ceased but added that the document raises a number of questions, including ones related to the security of the region.

He reiterated that France would fight for Armenia’s interests.