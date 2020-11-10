Azerbaijan launches missile and artillery strikes, uses strike drones all along the frontline

The Azerbaijani side has launched missile and artillery strikes in all main directions of the frontline and is extensively using strike drones targeting the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and even passenger cars, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

The enemy is using artillery all along the frontline, preparing for an attack in Martuni-Karmir Shuka direction.

Units of the Defense Army control the oepratve-tactical situation, taking relevant steps to keep the further development of events under control.