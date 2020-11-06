Trudeau, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh, stress the importance of dialogue

During a phone conversation on Thursday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s solidarity with the people of France following recent terrorist attacks and violence. The two leaders agreed on the importance of defending freedom of expression and human rights and on their shared commitment to fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

“The Prime Minister and the President exchanged views on global issues, such as the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The two leaders emphasized their commitment to continue working together in international organizations such as NATO, the G7, and the G20, and to advance common priorities such as protecting international peace and security, and fighting climate change,” Trudeau’s Office said.