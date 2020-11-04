PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani drone shot down in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 21:11
Less than a minute

The Air Defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV in the area of Shatjrek village of Gegharkunik region at around 8 pm, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 21:11
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button