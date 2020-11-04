Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani drone shot down in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province PoliticsTop Azerbaijani drone shot down in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 21:11 Less than a minute The Air Defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV in the area of Shatjrek village of Gegharkunik region at around 8 pm, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 21:11 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print