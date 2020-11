Iran’s supreme leader calls for immediate end to war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has called for an immediate end to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Mehr News Agency reports.

He said terrorists should not be stationed near Iranian borders and that if Iran feels a threat, it will adopt a decisive response.

Last month Iran’s Revolutionary Guards deployed troops along the border with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Their mission was “to protect national interests and maintain peace and security.”