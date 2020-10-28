Jalal Harutyunyan honored with Hero of Artsakh title

Artsakh’s Former Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Jalal Harutyunyan has been honored with the highest title of the Hero of Artsakh.

“Today I made a decision to award Lieutenant General Jalal Harutyunyan the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh” for his exceptional services to the Republic of Artsakh in the defense and security of the Homeland, for his exceptional courage,” Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan sad in a Facebook post.

“This is, first of all, the appreciation of the heroic struggle of our army. The struggle that, from the very first day of the war, has been waged by both the command staff and all the units, showing the highest professionalism and dedication in the world. Jalal Harutyunyan is our hero, we must educate generations by his example,” Harutyunyan said.

The President added that Jalal Harutyunyan is recovering and will return to the ranks soon.

“I am sure that his rich experience and knowledge will serve our Motherland for a long time,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Jalal Harutyunyan was wounded in the military positions on Tuesday and was relieved of the post of Defense Minister. Doctors say the wound is not life-threatening.