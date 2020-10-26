I pray for you: Mel Gibson offers support to Armenians

American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has offered support to the Armenian people amid the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

“I’m very saddened to hear of the recent conflicts in Artsakh and Armenia, I have many Armenian friends here in the US, and they have all told about your plight, your loss of life,” the actor said in a video message shared by RTVI.

Мел Гибсон переживает из-за войны в Нагорном Карабахе и молится за весь армянский народ и за мирное разрешение конфликта. Публикуем его мнение по поводу событий в Арцахеhttps://t.co/zGB1QLXWBF pic.twitter.com/JR9Jrdi5Go — RTVI (@RTVi) October 26, 2020

“I have always had a great deal of respect for the Armenian people. people of great resilience and great heart,” he added.

“I pray for you in this time of trouble. And I also pray that a peaceful solution can be reached, and that the great powers of this world will step in to recognize your situation, and help you achieve that peace,” Mel Gibson said.