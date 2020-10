Armenians gathered near the White House in a peaceful demonstration to urge the U.S. Administration to cease all U.S. military sales to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

End US Aid to Turkey and Azerbaijan — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) October 8, 2020

The protesters demanded urge the US to recognize the independence of Artsakh, curb Turkey’s aggression and expel the later from NATO.