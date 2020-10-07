Erdogan has reached agreement on involvement of Afghan terrorist groups in war against Artsakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached an agreement with the leader of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to involve new terrorist groups in the war against Artsakh, Spokesperson for the Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan says, citing intelligence data.

According to him, the mercenaries will be transferred to Azerbaijan in the coming days.

“Another undeniable fact is that the Turkish authorities, at the highest level, are trying to turn the region into a terrorist lair,” Poghosyan said.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is an Afghan militant who twice served briefly as Afghanistan’s prime minister in the 1990s. He was declared a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2003 and is blacklisted by the UN.