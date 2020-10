One civilian killed, two injured in drone attack on Armenia’s Gegharkunik

The opponent has used artillery in the direction of Shatvan village of Gegharkunik region of Armenia, as well as fired a missile from a combat UAV at Mets Masrik settlement as a result of which Gevorg Vardanyan, born in 1967, was killed, two civilians received various injuries.

The air defense forces of Armenia have destroyed three UAVs in Gegharkunik region, including the drone that fired a missile at Mets Masrik.

Another UAV was destroyed in the airspace of Kotayk Province.