The Azerbaijani side has about 200 losses in manpower, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing today.

Furthermore, it has lost about 30 units of military equipment, close to 20 UAVs and other equipment, he said,.

According to Hovhannisyan, the clashes on the front line continue, fighting is mostly taking place in the northern and southern directions of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Armenian side has confirmed 16 losses.