Turkey slams Armenia’s remarks on Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey on Monday slammed Armenia’s remarks on the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We see that Armenia, which attempts to present an opinion on the Eastern Mediterranean, is in fundamental error about world geography and its place in this geography. The issue here is not Lake Sevan, but the Eastern Mediterranean,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy was quoted by Turkish media as saying.

“After Armenia’s provocative statement about the Treaty of Sevres, its opinion on the Eastern Mediterranean is a new example of irresponsibility and without limits,” Aksoy added.

“No matter what happens, Turkey will protect its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean stemming from international law. No alliance of evil can afford to prevent that. Those who think otherwise have not learned anything from history,” he added.

He also stressed that Turkey stands by its brother Azerbaijan by all means.

On weekend the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, expressing unequivocal support and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and calling on Turkey to de-escalate the situation, respect the International Law and cease all actions within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Greece and Cyprus.

“This destabilizing posturing in the Eastern Mediterranean manifests continued aggressive and expansionist policy that Turkey has been pursuing in its neighboring regions,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.