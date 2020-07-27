Azerbaijan and Turkey to hold joint military exercises

The Azerbaijani defense ministry on Monday announced that Ankara and Baku are going to launch large-scale military exercises as part of the Agreement on Military Cooperation between both countries.

“Azerbaijani-Turkish Live Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises will be held in our country with the participation of the Land Forces and the Air Force of both countries,” a statement from the ministry said.

It added that the joint exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defense equipment of the armies of the two countries.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian border positions in the Tavush section of the shared border. Seventeen troops (12 from the Azerbaijani side and 5 from Armenian side) were confirmed dead.