Armenian youth in Canada protest in front of Azerbaijani Embassy

On July 17, a protest was organized in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ottawa, Canada, by the Armenian Youth Federation and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Armen Garo Student Association, to condemn and renounce Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy towards Armenia, Zartonk Media reports.

The demonstrators handed a letter to Azerbaijani Deputy Ambassador Fuat Aliyev, strongly condemning Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy. The letter declared that, “While Armenia is trying to defend itself from military attacks, your government, in violation of international law, is targeting innocent citizens and threatening to attack Armenia’s nuclear power plant. All of this is a clear indication that the military and political leadership of your government has no intention of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

During the protest, a member of the Central Executive of AYF Canada hand delivered a strongly worded letter to the Embassy while being escorted by the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

The members of the Canada AYF and ARF “Armen Garo” Student Association continued the demonstration displaying the flags of Armenia and Artsakh in front of the Canadian Parliament, where the representative of the ARF Central Committee of Canada Mher Karakashian spoke, saying that we stand by the Armenian army and the Armenian soldiers. Furthermore, the protesters looked to change the apathetic stance the Canadian government has taken on this issue and their inability to condemn Azerbaijan for their reprehensible actions.

At the end of the demonstration, in support of the homeland and the Armenian Army, the ARF youth and student association members visited the Republic of Armenia Embassy, ​​where they were received by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada, Mrs. Anahit Harutyunyan and Consul Mr. Ara Mkrtchyan. The RA Ambassador greeted and thanked the young people and students for organizing and participating in the demonstration.

