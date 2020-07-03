Armenia’s Su-30SM fighter jets in action: Air-to-surface missiles tested

The Su-30SM fighter jets of the Armenian air forces carried out the first training flights involving a “combat strike.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared footage on Facebook, showing the fighter jets in action.

Air-to-surface missiles for offensive action were tested, Pashinyan said.

All targets were hit with high accuracy, the added.

Մեր «Սու30CM»-ները երեկ «մարտական խոցումով» առաջին վարժական թռիչքներն են իրականացրել, փորձարկելով երկինք-երկիր հրթիռներ՝ «գրոհային գործողության» համար։ Բոլոր թիրախները խոցվել են բարձր ճշգրտությամբ։ 🇦🇲

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.

It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.