Armenia’s Su-30SM fighter jets in action: Air-to-surface missiles tested

The Su-30SM fighter jets of the Armenian air forces carried out the first training flights involving a “combat strike.”
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared footage on Facebook, showing the fighter jets in action.
Air-to-surface missiles for offensive action were tested, Pashinyan said.
All targets were hit with high accuracy, the added.
The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.
It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.