Sir Ian Holm: Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88

Veteran stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films has died aged 88, the BBC reports.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as the coach in Chariots of Fire, also played the android Ash in the 1979’s Alien.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” he added.

His illness was Parkinson’s-related, his agent confirmed.

Holm also played Dr Willis in The Madness of King George.