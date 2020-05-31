Armenian Museum of America to digitize Garabed Gospel dated 1207 AD

The Armenian Museum of America will digitize one of the most important piece in its collection, the Garabed Gospel, 1207 AD.

The Garabed Gospel was delivered by Museum staff to the Northeast Document Conservation Center earlier this year and the digitization process is slated to begin very soon, the Museum said in a Facebook post.

“This project is part of our ongoing effort to maintain and preserve in perpetuity an active program of collecting, conserving, and documenting Armenian artifacts, books, and publications,” the Museum added.