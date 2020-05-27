No worrying developments in Nakhijevan direction – Armenia MoD

The situation in Nakhichevan direction is relatively stable and there are no worrying developments, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has said.

The comments follow media reports claiming that the Nissan Patriot car of the battalion commander of one of the Armenian military units was burnt in shooting from the Azerbaijani side.

“Such incidents are not ruled out during the daily activities of the troops. There are shootings at the border every day, which result in damages to both our and the enemy’s military equipment,” the Spokesperson said.

She added that a car was burnt, but it did not belong to a battalion commander. The incident took place near the new fortifications being built by the Armenian armed forces in the area between the military posts of the two countries.

The enemy always gets pressured as a result of retaliatory measures taken by the Armenian side, but the Azerbaijani side fails to reports this, Stepanyan stated.