EU provides 30 motoblocks to 13 rural settlements of Armenia

The European Union continues immediate actions to support the vulnerable farmers of Armenia to overcome the severe socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

“In total 30 high-quality motoblocks have been donated in the Northern regions of Armenia and as our final destination, we have reached Lori to deliver motoblocks to the 41 vulnerable producers from 13 rural settlements,” the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a Facebook post.

The agricultural machinery was provided in close cooperation with the Lori Regional Administration within the framework of the GAIA Armenia project.

In response to COVID-19 outbreak, the European Union provides a total of €456,500 to support the agricultural sector. The measures are aimed at immediately supporting the most vulnerable farmers and producers in the current situation in the target regions of the project.