SOAD concert in Armenia could take place in summer 2021 – Serj Tankian

The planned Armenian concert of The System Of A Down (SOAD) could be held in summer 2021, SOAD frontman Serj Tankian said during TUMO Live Special.

Tankian said they are rescheduling the concerts, and not all dates may return in 2021, but Armenia concert could “happen sometimes in the summer,” if everything goes well

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen next summer, whether any vaccine will be created or whether large concerts will be allowed in the world. We can’t see into the future,” he added.

System Of A Down was planning a concert in Armenia in 2020, but plans have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.