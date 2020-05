Seryozha Stepanyan, 96, has been discharged from Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center after beating Covid-19.

He was admitted to hospital with coronavirus and had no other diseases.

“I’m grateful for curing me. I’m 96, but the doctor said my heart is of a 20-year-old. I’m lucky to walk home on foot. Let everyone be healthy, cautious and attentive. It’s difficult for adults to get into hospital,” grandpa Seryozha said on his way home.