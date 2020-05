Shanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus

Walt Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States, and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships.

At the Shanghai park, Walt Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers “far below” 24,000 people, or 30% of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government.

Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland’s re-opening sold out rapidly on Friday.