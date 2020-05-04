23,000 Armenian nationals have returned since mid-March – Foreign Minister

Twenty Armenian nationals will return to Yerevan from Beirut today, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the sitting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He said another 30 will return from Almaty on May 6. On the same day twelve people will return on Amman-Tbilisi-Yerevan flight.

“We have used every opportunity to organize the return of our nationals in cooperation with authorities of other countries, air companies and community structures,” he said.

“In cases we find no opportunity to organize the return of our citizens, we seek ways to ease their burden,” the Minister said, adding that the situation is rather complex in Moscow, with many willing to return to Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan said a total of 2,035 people have returned with the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,537 of them free of charge.

The transportation has been funded by both the Armenian government, different partner structures and individuals.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the Ministry has organized repatriation of nationals from Italy, Angola, Poland, India, Georgia, Israel, the United States, Russia, Sudan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait and Syria.

According to the Foreign Minister, a total of 23,000 citizens of Armenia have returned since mid-March.