Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after grandfathers and doctors

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, the BBC reports.

The names are a tribute to their grandfathers and two doctors who treated Mr Johnson while he was in hospital with coronavirus, Ms Symonds wrote in an Instagram post.

She posted a picture of herself with the baby, who was born on Wednesday.

And she thanked staff at University College London Hospital, adding: “I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

The birth came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from intensive care at another London hospital following treatment for coronavirus.

Ms Symonds wrote on Saturday that their son shares his first name with the prime minister’s grandfather, and the first of his middle names, Lawrie, with her own.

He was originally born Osman Wilfred Kemal – but his Turkish surname was changed during World War One.

Wilfred Johnson was Mr Johnson’s paternal grandfather.

Ms Symonds added that their son’s other middle name, Nicholas, is a tribute to “Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.”