Erdogan “offers condolences” to Turkey’s Armenian community

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered condolences to the Patriarch of Turkey’s Armenian community, as he highlighted determination to ensure that no citizen would be discriminated against based on their faith or ethnic identity, Daily Sabah reports.

“We have never let even one citizen to be otherized or discriminated against for their beliefs or identity,” Erdogan said in a letter sent to Patriarch Sahak Mashlyan on Friday.

In his letter, Erdogan greeted the Armenian community as he anticipated that the sense of unity and fraternity has enhanced following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I remember with respect the Ottoman Armenians who have lost their lives in the difficult conditions of World War I, which has caused immense suffering for the people of the world, as I extend my condolences to their grandchildren,” the President said.

He continued by saying that Turkey “will not allow provocateurs to exploit history and spoil the unity of different people who have lived together in Anatolia for centuries.”

He noted that Turkey wants a future with unity, prosperity and peace and prioritizes protecting these ideals.