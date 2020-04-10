Five COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh has reached five, Artsakh’s Information Headquarters informs.

One of the patients is a relative of the resident of Mirik community, who was the first to be diagnoses with COVID-19 in Artsakh.

The second is a resident of the city of Karvachar (born in 1951) who was accepted to Republican medical center with double pneumonia and has chronic diseases. The citizen’s family has been in self-isolation under strict medical control. The patient’s contacts are being tracked.